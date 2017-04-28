SCMA award winners for 2017 announced

TORONTO, Ont. — Every year the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) recognizes individuals and organizations who, through innovation and thought leadership, have made significant contributions to the field of supply chain management. SCMA’s Awards of Distinction highlight those in our profession who raise the bar and fearlessly lead as the environment they operate in continues to rapidly evolve.

This year, SCMA recognizes:

LouAnn Birkett , CSCMP

, CSCMP Glenn Gray , SCMP

, SCMP Katrina Daaca ;

; Medbuy

“It is important we recognize outstanding leadership in our profession as we continue to evolve and become a more strategic function within all types of organizations. This year’s recipients have shown both dedication to promoting the importance of the supply chain profession, and have led by example in delivering benefits for their organizations through the role. I am honoured to congratulate them on behalf of all our members for their outstanding achievements,” said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA

2017 SCMA Fellow Recipients: Glenn Gray, and LouAnn Birkett

The SCMA Fellow Designation is the highest honour that the association can award its members. Fellows are recognized for demonstrating the highest levels of excellence in supply chain management and dedication to promoting the profession. This year, SCMA is thrilled to announce that we are bestowing the honour on two new fellows.

Mike Whelan, Chair, SCMA National Board, notes, “It is an honour for SCMA to welcome LouAnn Birkett and Glenn Gray to an exclusive group of dedicated supply chain experts in Canada. LouAnn and Glenn have embodied the professionalism and dedication to continual improvement required for supply chain management in a fast-changing world. Their passion for the profession and their active contribution to the success of our association has benefited all our members greatly.”.

LouAnn Birkett, CSCMP, FSCMA

LouAnn’s career in supply chain management began in 1979 as a purchasing clerk and most recently she was a purchasing manager for the Municipality of Durham. While she has now retired from her role with the Municipality of Durham, LouAnn is still active in the field as a consultant and an instructor for SCMA programs. LouAnn is a very active member of SCMA and has served on boards and committees both at the national and provincial levels, including terms as president of the SCMA Ontario Board and Chair of the SCMA National Board.

Glenn Gray, SCMP, FSCMA

Glenn has worked in the supply chain management field for almost 40 years. He is currently at Manitoba Hydro International, and was most recently a department manager at Manitoba Hydro. Glenn’s supply chain work has not only been limited to Canada, he has also worked with companies in East Timor and Saudi Arabia. As part of his current role, Glenn helped establish procurement operations for East Timor’s state-owed electrical utility, and took on the challenge to develop and mentor the middle management of the Saudi Electric Company.

Ascendant Award Recipient: Katrina Daaca

The SCMA Ascendant Award is presented to an individual who early in their career demonstrates the characteristics of a strong, innovative, and creative leader, who is dedicated to the supply chain profession.

Katrina graduated in 2014 from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and currently works as a procurement specialist for Manitoba Housing. Extremely active during her undergraduate years beyond her studies, Katrina found time to participate as a volunteer in numerous organizations including two terms as president of the University of Manitoba Supply Chain Organization. Kate currently serves as a director on the SCMA Manitoba Board and is a candidate in the Supply Chain Management Professional designation program.

Supply Chain Excellence Award Recipient: Medbuy

The Supply Chain Excellence award recognizes an organization that leverages strategic supply chain management to enhance its competitive advantage.

This year, the award is presented to Medbuy. The Medbuy Clinical Product Risk Rating Tool is a proprietary risk assessment tool. It was created by Medbuy to anticipate the potential risk of a product to healthcare providers and their patients, and drives the sourcing strategies of the organization. The tool has been shared throughout North America. Over 149 RFPs and 612 contracts for 28 member healthcare organizations across Canada have already benefitted from Medbuy’s innovative tool, which in turn has reduced the risk of patient harm from supply disruption or product failure. Medbuy’s innovation helps to ensure that the healthcare supply chain is robust and protected.

The 2017 SCMA Awards of Distinction will be presented to this year’s recipients at the 2017 SCMA National Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, during a special awards luncheon on June 15.