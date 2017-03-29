Purolator returns to normal operations

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Purolator has reached a tentative agreement with the unanimous endorsement of the Teamsters’ bargaining team.

With today’s announcement, Purolator’s business is returning to normal operations. Effective immediately, the company has lifted its temporary service suspension, a precautionary measure that came into effect on March 28 to protect customers from being negatively impacted by a possible strike.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Teamsters Canada members. Purolator respects the ratification process and will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement until union members have the opportunity to review and vote on the contract.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days,” said Ken Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources and Labour Relations at Purolator.

“We’re happy to get back to delivering our customers’ packages now that we’ve reached an agreement that positions the company and employees for sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing marketplace.”