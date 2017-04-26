Pascal Raby appointed at the Port of Québec

QUÉBEC, Que. — The President and CEO of the Québec Port Authority (QPA), Mario Girard, announced the appointment of Pascal Raby as Vice-President, Operations and Environment.

A lawyer by trade, Raby has extensive experience in the port industry, having worked at the QPA for 15 years. He supervised the development of the Port’s real estate business, the environmental aspect and legal affairs. As a certified corporate director, he also acted as corporate secretary, providing corporate support for the work done by the QPA’s board of directors. Before joining the QPA, Raby worked in private practice law firms.

Raby succeeds Yoss Leclerc as the Port of Québec’s head of operations. Leclerc will continue to work with the Port of Québec as a consultant for port operations.

“We are very pleased to be able to count on the rich experience Mr. Raby has acquired over the past 15 years working for the Port of Québec to meet the organization’s operational and environmental challenges. His leadership and knowledge of the port sector will be major assets to support the Port’s development,” said Girard.

“I accepted the challenge of directing the Port’s operations with great enthusiasm and, above all, with the strong belief that the Port of Québec is a strategic economic asset for the community,” said Raby.

The Québec Port Authority is an autonomous federal organization constituted under the Canada Marine Act. The ships that pass through the Port are at the heart of a supply chain in which over 25 million tons of goods on average, representing a value of $20 billion, are shipped every year. The Port of Québec is a maritime hub, creating more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Québec region according to the most recent study by KPMG/SECOR.