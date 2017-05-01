OTA event to offer session on dope and driving

Toronto, Ont. — As news pours in that ‘drugged driving’ incidents eclipses drunk driving among motorists in some jurisdictions, Canadian businesses concerned with public safety will face unprecedented HR challenges as Ottawa prepares to legalize marijuana.

In particular, Canadian motor carriers – who are no strangers to implementing human resource policies that must strike a balance between public safety and employment law – are certainly watching these proceedings closely.

The Ontario Trucking Association is wasting little time addressing the issue. OTA is hosting an exclusive workshop – Marijuana Legalization and Medical Marijuana: Overview of the impacts of legalization for employers and related compliance materials – at its popular Council Summit on June 21 to help trucking industry and human resource professionals prepare for this game-changing legislation.

Hosted by Trucking HR Canada & Steinberg Title Hope & Israel LLP, this one-of-a-kind session will discuss the impacts and responsibilities of marijuana legalization for employers. Participants will also get an exclusive, inside look at new compliance materials being developed for carriers.

The Marijuana Legalization workshop is one of several sessions part of the Summit’s HR/Labour Council track. Other HR/Labour sessions during the Summit include:

• WSIB Briefing: Rate framework, premium rates, the premature displacement of financial and sustainability concerns, and likely political direction – L.A. Liversidge, LL.B

• Employee-Employer Relationships: Determining independent contractor status for owner-operators – Employment & Social Development Canada.

• The Anatomy of a US Truck Accident-From Catastrophic Loss through Trial (afternoon session) – Trucking Industry Defense Association

• Federal Legislative Overview: Outline of several coming legislative changes that will impact carriers – Employment & Social Development Canada

• CTA Update: Recent findings and strategy discussion on labour market conditions, wages & recruitment and retention from across Canada – CTA staff.