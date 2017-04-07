New executive director for the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council

Toronto, Ontario – Kevin Maynard has stepped down from his position as executive director of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council (CSCSC) after serving in that role for almost 11 years. Maynard is replaced by Pat Campbell.

Maynard joined the Council as its first executive director in June 2006. During his leadership, the Council undertook numerous projects to develop tools and resources for the Canadian supply chain sector.

Chair of the Council’s board of directors, David McCormick, says, “The CSCSC benefitted for many years from Kevin’s guidance and professionalism. He played a big role in developing and sustaining the Council; he was our flag bearer.”

Campbell was project manager in the development of the Council’s Connector Skills-Matching Tool. She brings a wealth of sector council experience to her new role, having worked on national projects for the Council for Automotive Human Resources (CAHR) and the Electricity Sector Council.

Her professional background in organizational development, change management and stakeholder engagement spans over 25 years. Her previous positions include Director of Operations/Executive Director of CAHR, Senior HR Program and Policy Advisor to the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and Director of Corporate Affairs for the Mnjikaning First Nation’s Casino Rama.

McCormick says, “I have had the pleasure of working with Pat over the last few years in my role as Chair. She is highly competent and extremely tuned in to the CSCSC. We are all thrilled that Pat has accepted this key role with the Council.”