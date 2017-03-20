Michael Rousseau of Air Canada earns CFO award

TORONTO, Ont.–Michael Rousseau, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Air Canada, has been named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2017.

Now in its 15th year, Canada’s CFO of the Year™ (CFOY) Award honors senior financial leaders who have made significant contributions to business in Canada with demonstrated quality, insight and integrity. The award is presented annually by Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), PwC Canada and Robert Half.

“Hats off to Michael Rousseau, for being named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2017. His critical role in the development and execution of the strategy that transformed Air Canada led to the strengthening of its finances, significant shareholder value growth and the complete turnaround and stabilization of Air Canada’s pension fund,” said Michael Conway, President & CEO of FEI Canada.

“Michael epitomizes Leadership beyond Finance, and as such it is fitting that he should join the illustrious group of 15 business leaders who have previously been recognized by this award for their outstanding contributions to Canadian business.”

Rousseau joined Air Canada as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer in October 2007. He leads Air Canada’s overall financial strategic direction, including all aspects of financial reporting and planning, investor relations, treasury and controller’s operations, taxation, pension administration, internal audit and fleet planning, as well as procurement and corporate real estate.

He holds a BBA degree from York University and he has been a member of CPA Canada since 1983.

Canada’s CFO of the Year™ Award is judged in context with various CFO functions, including: transparency of financial reporting, highest standards of corporate behaviour, nature of accounting practices, and a commitment to good corporate governance consistent with current standards and evolving guidelines. Candidates are also assessed on their vision and leadership, external reporting and stakeholder relations, social responsibility, innovation, business performance and mentoring/development.

Rousseau will be honored at Canada’s CFO of the Year™ Award gala on May 17, 2017 at The Ritz Carlton in Toronto.