John Tenpenny appointed editor of Canadian Shipper

Toronto, Ont. — Canadian Shipper is pleased to announce the appointment of John Tenpenny to the position of Editor, Canadian Shipper, effective April 24.

An award-winning writer, Tenpenny brings with him over 15-years experience in business journalism. He has edited publications in advanced manufacturing, and has received awards for online publishing in the categories of ‘Best News’ and ‘Best Industrial and Manufacturing’ articles.

An excellent communicator, Tenpenny instructs at George Brown College’s Editing Certificate program, where he teaches students the practical skills required to effectively manage the editorial process in both print and digital media.

We are very pleased to have John join our team, and we are confident he will be a leading contributor in our goal to deliver intelligent, insightful content and perspective to our industry. Please join us in welcoming John aboard!