Greg Martin joins Together for Safer Roads

WASHINGTON, DC–Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a coalition of global private sector companies, including shippers and carriers, that collaborates on improving road safety and reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally, announced Greg Martin has joined TSR as chief operating officer and executive director. Martin is a seasoned transportation professional with deep transportation and road safety experience within the private sector and government.

“Safe roads are important to our families, communities, and our businesses and TSR is more committed than ever to improve road safety and reduce deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally,” said Carlos Brito, chairman of TSR and chief executive officer of AB InBev. “Greg adds leadership, across the road safety landscape, which will be critical to scale and sustain our efforts as we embark on our third year as a coalition,” he added.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate leadership, overseeing global engagement strategies in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Prior to joining TSR, he served as executive director, global public policy, at General Motors Company.

Additionally, Martin previously worked at the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. He earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science and Communications from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.

“I’m excited to join such a committed organization,” Martin said. “TSR is in a unique position to bring together the private sector’s expertise and best practices to make a measurable impact in road safety, ultimately saving people’s lives across the globe.”