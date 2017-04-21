Deadline to take CITT courses towards CCLP designation is April 28

TORONTO, Ont. — CITT reminds those in industry interested in working towards their CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation that the last chance to register for courses in its spring semester is Friday, April 28th.

After this deadline, the next opportunity to start is not until September – so prospective students are advised to register immediately if they wish to earn the designation as quickly as possible.

Online registration is available 24/7 at www.citt.ca/cclp

Anyone who would like more information can also contact CITT at 416-363-5696 ext. 0 or info@citt.ca