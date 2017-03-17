CP and Steelworkers reach contract deal

CALGARY, Alberta– Canadian Pacific and the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1976 announced today that they have reached a tentative five-year labour agreement covering approximately 600 administrative support and intermodal employees in Canada.

The current contract expires Dec. 31, 2017.

“I would like to congratulate this union for its constructive negotiating and leadership at the bargaining table,” said Keith Creel, CP’s president and CEO. “This agreement reflects a shared vision for the future success of this company and is an acknowledgement of the important work of our support staff personnel and intermodal employees in writing the next chapter of the CP story.”

The union will be holding meetings over the next few weeks in several cities across the country for members to review terms of the tentative agreement and hold ratification votes.

“We will be recommending that our members ratify this tentative agreement. We look forward to presenting it to our members,” said USW staff representative Nathalie Lapointe.

Details of the agreement will not be made public until ratification votes are completed.