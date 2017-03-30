Courses towards CITT’s CCLP Logistics Certification start May 1

TORONTO, Ont.–CITT reminds those interested in professional and career development in supply chain logistics that courses towards its CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation begin May 1.

After this deadline, all CITT courses will not be available again until the fall, so prospective students are advised to register immediately if they wish to earn the designation as quickly as possible. Online registration is available 24/7 at www.citt.ca/cclp/start_now.html.

Anyone who wants immediate answers to their questions can also contact CITT staff at 416-363-5696 ext. 0 or info@citt.ca