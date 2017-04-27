CN signals and communications employees ratify new contract

MONTREAL, Que. — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) System Council 11 has ratified a new five-year collective labour agreement with CN. The union represents approximately 700 CN signals and communications employees in Canada.

The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017 and runs through Dec. 31, 2021. It provides wage increases in each year and benefit improvements.

Mike Cory, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of CN, said: “CN welcomes the IBEW’s ratification of this agreement. This contract reinforces our commitment to working together with our employees and their representatives to address workplace issues in a mutually beneficial manner.”