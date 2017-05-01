Canadian Shipper

CN elects new directors

REGINA, Sask. –– The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 25 in Regina are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Shauneen Bruder

529,111,130

99.87

704,964

0.13

Donald J. Carty

524,329,111

98.96

5,486,983

1.04

Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin

517,940,878

97.76

11,875,216

2.24

Julie Godin

529,024,233

99.85

791,861

0.15

Edith E. Holiday

516,126,753

97.42

13,689,341

2.58

Luc Jobin

527,698,116

99.60

2,117,978

0.40

V. Maureen Kempston Darkes

514,678,191

97.14

15,137,903

2.86

The Hon. Denis Losier

521,382,053

98.41

8,434,041

1.59

The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch

528,829,987

99.81

986,107

0.19

James E. O’Connor

526,447,258

99.36

3,368,836

0.64

Robert Pace

522,594,343

98.64

7,218,957

1.36

Robert L. Phillips

520,111,109

98.17

9,704,985

1.83

Laura Stein

526,397,093

99.35

3,419,001

0.65

Shauneen Bruder, of Ontario, and Julie Godin, of Quebec, join the board as independent directors. Bruder is the executive vice-president, operations at Royal Bank of Canada, and Godin is vice-chair, chief planning and administration officer of CGI Group Inc.

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Pace, who joined CN’s board in 1994, is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings.

