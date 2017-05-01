CN elects new directors

REGINA, Sask. –– The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 25 in Regina are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Shauneen Bruder 529,111,130 99.87 704,964 0.13 Donald J. Carty 524,329,111 98.96 5,486,983 1.04 Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 517,940,878 97.76 11,875,216 2.24 Julie Godin 529,024,233 99.85 791,861 0.15 Edith E. Holiday 516,126,753 97.42 13,689,341 2.58 Luc Jobin 527,698,116 99.60 2,117,978 0.40 V. Maureen Kempston Darkes 514,678,191 97.14 15,137,903 2.86 The Hon. Denis Losier 521,382,053 98.41 8,434,041 1.59 The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch 528,829,987 99.81 986,107 0.19 James E. O’Connor 526,447,258 99.36 3,368,836 0.64 Robert Pace 522,594,343 98.64 7,218,957 1.36 Robert L. Phillips 520,111,109 98.17 9,704,985 1.83 Laura Stein 526,397,093 99.35 3,419,001 0.65

Shauneen Bruder, of Ontario, and Julie Godin, of Quebec, join the board as independent directors. Bruder is the executive vice-president, operations at Royal Bank of Canada, and Godin is vice-chair, chief planning and administration officer of CGI Group Inc.

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Pace, who joined CN’s board in 1994, is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings.