CN elects new directors

REGINA, Sask. –– The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 25 in Regina are set out below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
Shauneen Bruder
|
529,111,130
|
99.87
|
704,964
|
0.13
|
Donald J. Carty
|
524,329,111
|
98.96
|
5,486,983
|
1.04
|
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|
517,940,878
|
97.76
|
11,875,216
|
2.24
|
Julie Godin
|
529,024,233
|
99.85
|
791,861
|
0.15
|
Edith E. Holiday
|
516,126,753
|
97.42
|
13,689,341
|
2.58
|
Luc Jobin
|
527,698,116
|
99.60
|
2,117,978
|
0.40
|
V. Maureen Kempston Darkes
|
514,678,191
|
97.14
|
15,137,903
|
2.86
|
The Hon. Denis Losier
|
521,382,053
|
98.41
|
8,434,041
|
1.59
|
The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch
|
528,829,987
|
99.81
|
986,107
|
0.19
|
James E. O’Connor
|
526,447,258
|
99.36
|
3,368,836
|
0.64
|
Robert Pace
|
522,594,343
|
98.64
|
7,218,957
|
1.36
|
Robert L. Phillips
|
520,111,109
|
98.17
|
9,704,985
|
1.83
|
Laura Stein
|
526,397,093
|
99.35
|
3,419,001
|
0.65
Shauneen Bruder, of Ontario, and Julie Godin, of Quebec, join the board as independent directors. Bruder is the executive vice-president, operations at Royal Bank of Canada, and Godin is vice-chair, chief planning and administration officer of CGI Group Inc.
Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Pace, who joined CN’s board in 1994, is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.
Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings.
