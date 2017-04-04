Cando expands into United States

BRANDON, Man.–Cando Rail Services, an international service provider of rail support services, has hired Deirdre Rains as its new Business Development Director in the United States. In her new role, Rains is responsible for growing Cando’s switching services in the US in several key target industries.

Rains has a 24 year career in rail transportation management in the agriculture industry, including railcar fleet management, negotiating rail and truck equipment leases, negotiating rail freight pricing, and managing transportation safety programs and corporate insurance.

“Cando sees opportunities to expand in the US and with Deidre’s rail transportation expertise and network of industry contacts, she is perfectly positioned to lead that growth,” says Steve Bromley, Cando’s VP of Industrial Rail Switching.

Most recently, Rains was The Mosaic Company’s Project Manager for a switching and mechanical services contract, which was awarded to Cando.

In addition to her extensive rail experience, Rains also has a master’s degree in education and spent 10 years as a high school educator. The ability to establish collaborative and productive relationships, manage dynamic and diverse settings and deliver outcomes where all stakeholders experience success have been fundamental to her unique career to date and will allow her to be successful in her new role.