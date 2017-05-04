Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council announces new project

Toronto, Ont. — The Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council (CSCSC) has launched “Connecting People, Technology and Skills”, a project funded by the Government of Alberta Workforce Initiatives Branch. The Council is undertaking this project in partnership with the Calgary Logistics Council.
Through this project, the Council will deliver several tools for the sector, starting in June 2017 and continuing almost until the project ends in June 2018. Stakeholders in the private sector, government and education will benefit from the following products:
This project ties together diverse areas of the Council’s focus, creating a package of tools and resources for the effective management of supply chain human resources. The particular emphasis on recruitment and skills transfer is intended to help both supply chain employers, as they seek to fill gaps in the labour force, and workers dealing with a changing business environment.
Jean-Marc Lacasse, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Chestermere, located just east of Calgary, and Vice Chair of the Calgary Logistics Council, is pleased with the announcement. “I have worked on labour development initiatives for many years and this is the next logical step for our industry.”
Lacasse added, “The last two years have been challenging for many Albertans. Layoffs in the energy sector provide a pool of labour that can transition into supply chain. This project can assist them in transitioning into growing sectors.”
Lacasse is Co-Chair of the Project Advisory Committee with Sarah Stata, Director of Supply Chain for Sherritt International Corporation in Calgary, and current board member of the Council. Stata is excited about the possibilities this project will bring for Albertans, as well as the supply chain sector.
“Supply chain is a unique sector with skills that are easily transferable from industry to industry,” Stata said. “With the continued decline in employment opportunities within the energy sector, Albertans are faced with new challenges. This project will help both employers and employees assess skills and fill gaps, and help Albertans deal with these new challenges in a sector that is continually growing.”
