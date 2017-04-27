Canada Cartage selected as Top Fleet Employer for 2017

Toronto, Ont. — Canada Cartage is once again being recognized as one of the country’s top fleet employers by receiving the “2017 Top Fleet Employer” award. The award, bestowed by Trucking HR Canada, honours the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking industry.

Fleets of every size were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices. The award was evaluated based on a comprehensive application process, driver and staff surveys, and follow-up interviews.

Canada Cartage was one of only eleven Canadian companies who received the 2017 Large Fleets award.

“I congratulate Canada Cartage on their continued success and commitment to HR best practices” said Angela Splinter, Chief Executive Officer of Trucking HR Canada.

“We are very pleased to receive the Top Fleet Employer award again this year” said Brad Gehring, Vice President, Human Resources.

“Our teams across the country work hard to make Canada Cartage a great place to work and receiving this award two years in a row is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our drivers and staff.”

The Top Fleet Employers selection criteria, which has been validated by trucking industry experts, is reviewed annually to ensure an accurate reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments.