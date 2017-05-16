Bison Transport names new VP, maintenance

Winnipeg, MB – Trevor Fridfinnson, Chief Operating Officer at Bison Transport announced that Mike Gomes has been named as Bison’s Vice President, Maintenance, effective immediately.

Gomes joined Bison in early 2016 after a distinguished career with Volvo Trucks. Since joining Bison, Gomes has served on Bison’s maintenance leadership team in a director role. He has been a leadership presence in the Mississauga maintenance facility, primarily responsible for parts, warranty, and tire programs, among other initiatives. Gomes will now assume responsibility for the overall development and performance of Bison’s maintenance team.

“We are pleased to present Mike with this opportunity and challenge,” says Fridfrinnson, “Mike has built an excellent reputation in the industry and in our business, and his experience will help us to further develop our maintenance operations, and grow our business.”