Bison named top fleet employer

Winnipeg, Manitoba — Trucking HR Canada has named Bison Transport as one of Canada’s Top Fleet Employers in the Large Fleet category, among 47 other workplaces in the Canadian trucking industry. The Top Fleet Employers program evaluates fleets on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices.

Bison has been among the trucking industry workplaces named each year since the Top Fleet Employer program’s inauguration in 2014.

“We received a record number of applications this year, with a small increase in the number being recognized”. Says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “These 48 fleets demonstrate a commitment to good people management and effective human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking industry as a great place to work.”

Top Fleet Employers Canada is a distinctly Canadian program, publicly recognizing Canadian fleets who take extra steps to support employees and operators. The selection criteria is validated by trucking industry experts, and is reviewed annually to ensure an accurate reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments.

“At Bison Transport we take great pride in being recognized as a Top Fleet Employer. Our workplace culture centered around the best people in the trucking industry is what drives our success and makes us a much sought-after employer and carrier,” said Garth Pitzel, Director of Safety and Driver Development.