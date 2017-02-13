BCTA hires new Director of Policy

LANGLEY, B.C.–The BC Trucking Association (BCTA) announced that Cory Paterson will be joining its team as Director of Policy on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Paterson will be responsible for, among other duties, advancing BCTA’s policy positions and the interests of its members with governments, the business community and key stakeholders.

Cory brings to this role more than 15 years of extensive policy, research and advocacy experience along with an established network within government, the BC business community, and many other organizations with which BCTA regularly interacts.

His policy, research and advocacy experience comes through a diverse work background that includes two provincial governments (BC and Alberta), the federal government (based in BC), and industry – such as Devon Canada, a major oil and gas producer, and Enbridge, where he has spent the past four years in the company’s Vancouver office.

Cory holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University and an Executive Leadership Certificate from eCornell University.