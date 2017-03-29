Amazing truck drivers wanted

TORONTO, Ont.–Every good fleet has at least a couple exceptional truck drivers in their ranks. Do you know of a potential candidate that qualifies for the prestigious 2017 Volvo Trucks/OTA Ontario Truck Driver of the year or Bridgestone/OTA Truck Hero awards?

It’s time to tell OTA their stories.

OTA has launched the search for both award recipients and is accepting applications.

Each year the Ontario Driver of the Year Award goes to a professional transport driver who has a at-fault, collision-free driving record and is an exemplary truck driver both on and off the road. The winner receives a keepsake plaque and a cheque courtesy of Volvo Trucks Canada.

The prize also includes a trip to the OTA Convention in Toronto in November. Winners will also be eligible for next year’s national CTA Driver of the Year contest.

Click here: 2017-ota-nomination-form_public to download a nomination form. The YouTube links below show what qualifies as ‘Driver of The Year’ material.

OTA is also searching for a brave Ontario truck driver or owner-operator who has demonstrated courage, quick thinking and integrity in the face of emergency or as part of his duties on the road. The winner of the OTA-Bridgestone Truck Hero Award will also be honoured at the OTA annual convention and presented with a cash prize.

Please see the following link for rules and regulations and to nominate a driver or owner-operator for this award: 2017-bridgestone-ontario-truck-hero-application_public.

The deadline to send applications for both the Driver of the Year and Truck Hero awards is May 5, 2017. You can print out and mail the nomination form to 555 Dixon Road, Toronto, M9W 1H8; fax to 1-866-713-4188 or fill out and scan the.pdf and email to marco.beghetto@ontruck.org.

Check out the award videos of last year’s winners here and here.