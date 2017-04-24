Air Canada ranked top employer in Montreal

MONTREAL, Que. — Air Canada has been recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of “Montreal’s Top Employers” in an annual employer survey by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

The 2017 survey recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies after editors conducted a detailed review of company operations and Human Resources practices, including a comparison of others in their industry and region.

“We are very proud to be ranked again as a Top Employer in Montreal where we are based with over 6000 Air Canada employees and where we operate one of our key hubs,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Vice President, Human Resources at Air Canada.

“Air Canada is thrilled to once again be named among the top employers in Montreal and recognized for its training programs and its charitable efforts through the Air Canada Foundation among several other criteria. This is the fourth consecutive year that we are recognized as a Top Employer in Montreal and a Top 100 Employer in Canada, affirming our continuous progress on culture change within our organization to make it more entrepreneurial with a heightened customer focus.”

Air Canada has long been regarded as a progressive employer and on average receives close to 200 applications for each job filled. In 2016, 30% of the company’s new frontline employees were hired in Montreal.

Employers in the “Montreal’s Top Employers” survey are evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.