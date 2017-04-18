Nelson joins Reimer Associates

Jim Nelson has joined Reimer Associates Inc. as a Vice President.

Jim brings over 30 years of outstanding experience and industry knowledge in both transportation and supply chain. Throughout his career, Jim has held senior management positions with Coca-Cola Canada, Tibbett & Britten Group, MacKinnon Transport and most recently Wheels Group.

Jim’s network along with his experience in the hiring and the selection process make him an excellent fit.

Reimer Associates specializes exclusively in recruitment for the transportation and supply chain industry.