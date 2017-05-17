Schneider celebrates its safest drivers

Green Bay, WI — This spring, Schneider hosted 14 award banquets to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of its drivers who safely reached thousands of destinations across millions of miles without a single accident. The recognitions included Haul of Fame inductions, Million Mile Driver awards and Consecutive Safe Years Driving awards.

Entrance into the prestigious Schneider Haul of Fame comes as the result of drivers who have accumulated 3 million safe driving miles and/or 20 consecutive years of safe driving without an accident or safety infraction. This year, 22 drivers will be inducted, joining 251 existing members. To permanently honor the recipients, plaques with their names are installed on the Haul of Fame wall at Schneider’s headquarters in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In addition, 15 drivers who were already inducted had their plaques updated because they reached a new, higher milestone.

Drivers who have transported freight 1 million miles or more and remained accident-free while going the distance are presented with the Million Mile award. The 139 new inductees join the ranks of the more than 5,000 men and women who have done the same — equating to billions of safe miles by drivers in Schneider’s trucks.

One of these honorees, Bob Wyatt, became only the second driver in Schneider’s history to reach 5 million accident-free miles.

“Achieving this milestone came down to three things over the course of my career: the desire to be safe, avoiding unnecessary risks and patience,” said Wyatt. “There’s no secret formula — just drive smart and the safety aspect will follow.”

Lastly, 122 drivers were honored with the Consecutive Safe Years Driving (CSD) award, which highlights drivers who remained accident-free for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 or 35 years. To date, there are 770 active drivers who have reached one of these CSD milestones.

“Achieving these awards is extremely difficult, and it goes to show what consummate professionals these drivers are,” said Tom DiSalvi, vice president of safety and driving training. “To travel these distances over these spans of time without a single incident proves that they have incorporated our core value of Safety First and Always into every action they take.”