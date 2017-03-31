LCBO raises funds for Traffic Injury Research Foundation

OTTAWA, Ont.--Beginning April 1st, 2017, the public can help support Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) by donating at any of the more than 650 LCBO stores throughout Ontario. Donation boxes for TIRF will be displayed at LCBO checkout counters until April 22nd, 2017.

For more than 50 years, TIRF has been the leading resource for evidence-based research and expertise on road safety in Canada. Support from the public, and organizations like the LCBO, enables TIRF to provide its educational resources and publications to governments, health and justice professionals, community groups and schools at no cost. It also allows TIRF researchers the opportunity to speak to and work with law enforcement, health practitioners, community organizations and media in Canada to help strengthen road safety programs.

“The support we receive from LCBO customers and its helpful staff is greatly valued by all of us at TIRF,” says TIRF President & CEO, Robyn Robertson. “This long-standing and well-respected fundraising campaign helps TIRF raise awareness about ways that Canadians can keep themselves and others safe on the roads, and provides significant funds that allow us to share knowledge and research with road safety professionals who implement programs and policies.”

“As a socially responsible community-minded retailer, LCBO is pleased to partner with TIRF and a variety of other worthy causes through the Giving Back In Our Community fundraising program,” says LCBO President & CEO George Soleas. “Through the generosity of LCBO customers and the support of our staff, we help improve the lives of countless Ontarians and make a difference in communities across Ontario.”

TIRF is one of 28 provincial and numerous local charities that will benefit from LCBO’s province-wide donation box program in 2017. In fiscal 2015/16, LCBO raised a total of more than $10.9 million for charities through in-store fundraising, special programs and initiatives. In addition, LCBO’s annual dividend transfer to the Ontario government, which totaled $1.935 billion in fiscal year 2015 -16 ending March 31st, 2016, excluding taxes, supports a wide range of important government programs, services and priorities, including health care and education.

TIRF thanks the public for its support when shopping at their local LCBO store from April 1st – April 22nd, 2017.