Japan Airlines wins Hactl forklift, pallet building competition

HONG KONG, China–The 2017 Hactl International Forklift and Pallet Building Competition has been won by Japan Airlines, which achieved top place in both the Forklift Driving and Pallet Building competitions. Overall second place went to Nippon Cargo Airlines, which came second in both parts of the competition.

Teams from Air China Cargo, Air France, KLM and Martinair Cargo, China Southern Cargo, Hactl, IAG Cargo, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Nippon Cargo Airlines and Saudi Airlines Cargo also took part in the event.

The Forklift Driving competition requires teams of four to manouevre forklift trucks over a challenging route; for the first time, this year’s competition involved lifting cargo in sequence within a small and complex course.

In the Pallet Building contest, teams have one hour in which to build up as much cargo as possible, to the designated contour, and in full compliance with IATA standards and other recognized best practice in the aviation industry.

While the Hactl competition is designed to recognise efficiency in handling, its main focus is aviation and workplace safety. Separate panels of specialist professional judges adjudicate the forklift driving and pallet building elements, adding weight to the aims and results of the contest.