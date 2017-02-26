Exercise Athéna to simulate derailment incident

LÉVIS, Que.–Transport Canada and Defence Research and Development Canada’s Centre for Security Science were to host a guided media tour of Exercise Athéna February 26. The tour was to include a simulated train derailment where participants would be faced with an actual fire using a replicated railcar prop, and a simulated virtual derailment tool developed specifically for this exercise, said a release.

Exercise Athéna aimed to bring together federal experts, first responders, rail operators, and specialized industry responders in order to improve Canada’s response capabilities in the event of an incident involving a train carrying flammable liquids, such as crude oil.