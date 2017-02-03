Youredi and Bestshore Business Solutions collaborate on ocean shipping solution

WOBURN, Ma.–Youredi, and Bestshore Business Solutions (UK) are collaborating on an ocean shipping solution that aims to enable the parties to further cooperate and focus on addressing the needs of the ocean logistics industry to enhance technology and processes.

“This collaboration with Youredi comes at a time when the ocean logistics industry needs to embrace new technology and the cloud in an effort to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and integrate innovative solutions to ultimately improve customer service. Currently the market is so disruptive that the ability to adopt innovation and remain competitive is critical to survival. Bestshore’s extensive industry knowledge and network, consulting experience, and holistic approach to identify key technology providers, is a vital combination to bring both short and long term technology improvements to the ocean logistics industry”, said Peter Ludvigsen, Bestshore Business Solutions (UK) CEO.

“The partnership between Youredi and Bestshore will enable terminal customers, depots, and land side actors to move into real time transactions and messaging as opposed to the current situation where delays of up to 24 hours after the activity took place are experienced”.

“Youredi is extremely excited about this cooperation with Bestshore Business Solutions. We are already providing our services to many parts of the industry. Many carriers, forwarders, terminal operators and shippers are already utilizing our technology. The relationship with Bestshore will allow us to address some of the specific needs of the industry and expand our network. Our integration platform has been built to ensure efficient business-to-business integrations providing full transparency of data flows across different applications and organizations cross-border. We continue to develop pioneering supply chain technology increasing the visibility across all modes of transportation. This is what the industry needs”, said Jaakko Elovaara, Youredi CEO.

Youredi has engineered its Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to complement and leverage existing technologies no matter how old they are or how they are used. Youredi integrates data seamlessly across applications, processes, and systems, quickly and cost-effectively — whether on premise, in the cloud, and between trading partners. It supports industry standards and interoperability between key stakeholders, the release said.

Youredi Analytics alerts companies to schedules, abnormalities, and bottlenecks, thus allowing them to fine tune performance in real time, the company said. These areas among others are booking processing/fulfillment, container tracking, port or route/lane performance. This analytics tool ensures KPI’s and SLA’s are met; delivering maximum profitability, optimal efficiency, and happy customers.