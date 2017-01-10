Windsor company receives $3 million to develop new automotive technologies

WINDSOR, Ont.–The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced funding of up to $3 million for Nemak of Canada Corporation, which in partnership with Arbec Tool and Machine Ltd. will support the development of stronger engine blocks made of lightweight aluminum. These engine blocks will make cars lighter, more fuel-efficient and better for the environment, said the release.

These lightweight engine blocks will be produced by a fully automated robotic system, which itself is an innovation. This automated production system will allow Nemak to develop flexible manufacturing processes that will make the company more globally competitive.

The funding is being allocated through the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program, which supports research and development activities by small and medium-sized companies that provide components, parts and production systems for the automotive supply chain.

“If Canada is to succeed in making the cars of the future, we must embrace greener, more sustainable technologies. These technologies will create the well-paying middle-class jobs of the future. Advanced research and development projects challenge today’s autoworkers to enhance their skill set. By having a workforce with skills that are in demand and the technologies that will shape the future of the industry, Canada’s auto sector can secure its place in the global supply chain of tomorrow,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.