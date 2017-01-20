Vancouver Airport announces integrated growth plan

RICHMOND, B.C.–Vancouver International Airport (YVR)has unveiled Flight Plan 2037, which includes a Capital Plan, Terminal Plan, Financial Plan and the YVR 2037 Master Plan. Details of the $5.6 billion plan include expanded terminals, new taxiways, a geoexchange system and upgraded roads and bridges to Sea Island which will help YVR support the estimated 35 million passengers expected to travel through YVR annually by 2037.

Flight Plan 2037 was developed in consultation with stakeholders and through ongoing discussions with airline partners, who formally voted on the plan as part of the overall approval process. It is based on marrying forecast growth with facility capacity. As Canada’s second busiest airport, YVR welcomed a record 22.3 million passengers in 2016, generated $5.3 billion in total Gross Domestic Product and drove $11.7 billion to the Canadian economy.

During Phase 2 of the YVR 2037 Master Plan consultation, public input was received on ground access, environment, community amenities, terminal, airside and land use. Full details of the feedback are available at YVR2037.ca. The community is invited to participate in the next phase of consultation, which will lead to the final plan’s public release in 2018, once approved by the Minister of Transport, said the release.