Unifor and DHL reach tentative deal

TORONTO, Ont.–Unifor reached a tentative agreement early this week with one of the world’s largest international parcel shipping companies, avoiding job action.

“The bargaining committee worked around the clock to secure fair compensation for the workers who make DHL successful,” said Santos. “DHL has achieved success and growth in recent years, and its unionized employees were a key party of that.”

Unifor’s 900 members would have been in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, February 6. DHL’s regional offices are located on or near airport properties across Canada, which could have caused complications for some airports’ operations.

“We’re very proud of the solidarity shown by our members to get to this point,” said Santos.

Unifor represents all DHL workers outside of Québec working as express mail couriers and logistics administrators. Most DHL operations facilities are located at airports, including Vancouver, Hamilton, Edmonton and Calgary.