TruTag Technologies,Carsurin announce strategic partnership in Indonesia

EMERYVILLE, Ca.–TruTag Technologies, Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with PT. Carsurin, Indonesia’s largest private inspection and testing company.

The partnership will twin TruTag’s innovative security platform with Carsurin’s industry expertise and field capabilities to deliver solutions aimed at enhancing supply chain security, brand protection and quality assurance. The partnership will initially target several key industries in Indonesia with the potential to affect billions of units of goods.

TruTag and Carsurin will address the most serious threats to supply chain security today: counterfeiting and diversion. The commercial losses to corporations and governments from counterfeiting and diversion are estimated to be in the billions of dollars. Coupling TruTag’s product security platform with Carsurin’s extensive in-country, on-the-ground network, offers customers an unrivalled supply chain security solution.

With advanced security technology and comprehensive business intelligence features, the solution will allow corporations and government bodies to effectively regulate their supply chains – identify suspect and illegitimate products, take corrective actions, secure enhanced enforcement and most importantly protect consumer’s lives.

“In this era of globalization, counterfeiting and diversion have become two of the most serious challenges in the supply chain, with substantial economic and social costs,” said Barry McDonogh, VP of Business Development for TruTag Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled to have formed this partnership with Carsurin – a company that is synonymous with integrity and quality. By combining TruTag’s products with Carsurin’s deep industry expertise, together we can offer a holistic solution that provides best in class supply chain security and generate significant value to our customers.”

“In its transformation from the delivery of traditional inspection and testing services to being a provider of technology solutions, Carsurin is increasingly utilizing innovative technology to improve quality and efficiency and reduce risk,” said Hal Loevy, Director of Corporate Strategy & Business Development at PT. Carsurin. “The market leading technology of TruTag’s product security platform coupled with our well-established local presence will bring compelling benefit to both government and private sector players alike. Ultimately, though, the greatest benefactor of our collective efforts will be the increased safety of the Indonesian consumer.”