Trudeau-Trump jointly affirm confidence in Gordie Howe bridge project

During the meeting between the two leaders on Monday, Trudeau and Trump issued a joint statement specifically referencing the bridge, saying they “look forward to the expeditious completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.”

Trump and Trudeau also called the trade route a “vital economic link between our two countries.” The statement was welcoming to Dwight Duncan, chairman of the group overseeing construction of the bridge.

“It’s a reaffirmation from both governments,” he told CBC News. “The re-affirmation from the U.S. administration is important and we’re glad for the continuing support.”

Bridge officials heard about Trump’s support for the project after he was elected, but there had been no official statement, according to Duncan.

“The statement today is clear and unequivocal,” he said. “We’re proceeding just as we have been from the get-go.”

The bridge authority expects to announce which group will build the new international crossing later this year, Duncan explained.