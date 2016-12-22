Transport Canada introduces new drone safety measures

OTTAWA, Ont.–Transport Canada is moving forward with a number of safety initiatives for drones. Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, on behalf of Minister Marc Garneau, outlined concrete steps December 22 that have been taken to improve safety and support innovation in one of Canada’s fastest growing industries: drones.

This includes launching a new incident-reporting tool to keep Canadians safe from reckless drone use and issuing new exemptions for non-recreational operators that will help industry evolve and develop in a rapidly changing field.

Over the past year, Transport Canada has made progress on drones, also known as unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). The department is focused on a number of key areas including:

• Helping Canadians report safety concerns through a new online tool

• Improving regulations for drone operators

• Simplifying rules for commercial operators with two new exemptions

• Supporting innovation for commercial operators at a new drone test site in Alberta

• Partnering with retailers to provide safety information at the point-of-sale

• Launching a No Drone Zone public awareness campaign

“In the past few years, the use of drones in Canada has increased tremendously and it’s a good time to be working with this industry. Transport Canada is taking a number of steps to improve safety and innovation in this sector, including engaging retailers so new drone users are aware of the rules from the start; introducing an efficient tool for Canadians to report safety issues; and helping drone users test new technology,” said the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.