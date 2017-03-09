The 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth. Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

Trailer Wizard attributes its continued success to strong leadership, continued emphasis on employee culture & safety, and continuous process improvement to provide customers with a best in class experience.

“We are thrilled that Trailer Wizards has been selected for three consecutive years” Doug Vanderspek, President of Trailer Wizards, explained. “Our leadership team and employees work hard to continually improve our processes to provide our customers the best service in the industry and to be a strategic, well managed company. It is truly a team effort at all levels of the organization.”

2017 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 19, 2017. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums.