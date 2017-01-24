Trailcon Leasing appoints Customer Service Manager

BRAMPTON, Ont.–Trailcon Leasing Inc. announced that Rob Bonsma has joined the company as Customer Service Manager, Key Accounts.

He will report to Mike Krell, Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

“In this role, Rob will focus on all day-to-day operations within our key accounts, liaising between the customer and our sales, operations, and maintenance teams to ensure that key customers are looked after at all levels,” says Krell. “Our goal is to proactively manage all our customers and provide them with the best service in the industry, nationwide.”

A graduate of University of Guelph, Bonsma brings more than 25 years of industry experience – most recently as a regional operations manager – to his new position. Previously, he worked in a wide variety of departments, including shipping, dispatch, mobiles, garage, emergency roadside assistance, and sales. Bonsma said he looks forward to not only meeting, but exceeding, the needs of Trailcon customers.

“I have seen the hard work that has translated into success at Trailcon, and I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of the company’s future successes,” he says. “I plan to work hard with everyone at Trailcon to improve the relationships and satisfaction we bring to our customers.”

Rob and his wife, Clemencia, live in the southwest Toronto neighbourhood of Long Branch.