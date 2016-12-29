TFI International announces acquisition of National Fast Freight

Founded in 1992, NFF is a non-asset Canadian-based transportation company providing LTL intermodal services across Canada. NFF will increase TFI International’s density in the Canadian intermodal segment, and the company will operate under its current management as a standalone business unit of TFI International.

“Today’s announcement of the acquisition of National Fast Freight is a strategic step which builds upon our existing foundation in the intermodal segment,” commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.