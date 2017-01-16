TFI International acquires World Courier Ground

MONTREAL, Que.–TFI International Inc., formerly known as TransForce Inc., announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International has acquired World Courier Ground U.S., the U.S. ground transportation division of World Courier, from AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Established in 1983, World Courier Ground U.S. is an asset light, time critical courier and logistics provider. Operating nationally across the U.S., the company offers same day courier, rush trucking and warehousing services primarily to the medical industry, as well as to the environmental, financial, chemical and industrial sectors. While integrated under the Dynamex umbrella, current World Courier Ground management will continue to operate the business under the new name TForce Critical.

“World Courier Ground is a strategic fit for our Package and Courier business in the U.S. and diversifies us into the important medical last mile business. This is another example of how TFI International is selectively expanding its U.S. footprint,” commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.