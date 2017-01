Established in 1979, Cavalier will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI. Cavalier provides its clients with reliable cross-border LTL, TL, temperature controlled and dry van transportation and logistics services.

“The acquisition of Cavalier will add density to our LTL network and bring value-added services such as brokerage and warehousing. We are encouraged with the possibilities to further serve our LTL and TL customers,” commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.