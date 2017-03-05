Stability in Canadian tolls at Blue Water Bridge

OTTAWA, Ont.–The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) said that the Corporation will maintain tolls at the current rates at the Blue Water Bridge location effective April 1st, 2017.

Rates at Blue Water Bridge are reviewed semi-annually based on traffic levels, economic forecasts and funding needs for long-term capital requirements. Additionally, the toll rate value in US dollars (USD) is based on the average daily currency exchange rate, as published by the Bank of Canada, for the previous six-month period. Changes take effect on April 1st and October 1st of each year. Rate adjustments are made to the nearest $0.25.

The toll rates listed below will be effective on April 1st, 2017:

• Passenger vehicle tolls will remain at $4 (CDN) and $3 (USD) per trip

• Extra axles will remain at $4 (CDN) and $ 3 (USD) per trip.

• Commercial per axles will remain at $4.25 (CDN) and $3.25 (USD) per trip.

The next toll rate review is scheduled for October 1st, 2017.

This toll rate policy is aligned with other international crossings, where tolls are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, based on economic needs and the value of the exchange rate, on a regular basis.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.