Port of Los Angeles 2016 cargo volumes “busiest ever” for Western hemisphere port

SAN PEDRO, Ca.–Cargo volumes at the Port of Los Angeles reached 8,856,782 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in 2016, marking the busiest year ever for a Western Hemisphere Port. The previous record was set in 2006, when the Port of Los Angeles handled 8,469,853 TEUs.

The port finished the year strong, with December volumes of 796,536 TEUs, a 27 percent increase compared to the same period last year. It was the port’s busiest December and fourth quarter in its 110-year history. Overall in 2016, cargo increased 8.5 percent compared to 2015.

“I salute our industry stakeholders and thank Mayor Garcetti and the policymakers and agencies at the state and federal level that have supported our various Supply Chain Optimization initiatives over the past year,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “To handle this much volume with minimal issues is an extraordinary accomplishment and demonstrates our capability-building efforts here in the San Pedro Bay complex.”

“We’re proud to be the backbone that makes the San Pedro Bay port one of the world’s leading trade gateways,” said Bobby Olvera Jr., President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13. “Longshore workers played a critical role in this milestone and we look forward to doing our part to process more cargo through the port complex in 2017.”

“The Port of Los Angeles is a critical partner in the retail supply chain,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. “The port continues to lead the way in stakeholder engagement to address issues that impact the movement of goods. This commitment and focus on supply chain optimization is essential as the maritime industry changes and evolves.

December imports increased 22.6 percent to 394,217 TEUs. Exports jumped 25.6 percent to 164,900 TEUs. Along with a 23.5 percent rise in empty containers, overall December container volumes were 796,536 TEUs.