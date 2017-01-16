NFI completes acquisition of Dominion Warehousing & Distribution

CHERRY HILL, N.J.–NFI announced the 2016 year end acquisition of Canadian 3PL Dominion Warehousing & Distribution. NFI is headquartered in N.J. with facilities and operations throughout North America.

The Dominion acquisition will increase NFI’s Canadian-based revenue to over $125 million and will continue to expand its Canadian service offering which includes freight brokerage, global freight forwarding, asset-based transportation, and value added warehousing and distribution.

NFI currently operates distribution centers throughout North America, providing customers uniquely engineered supply chain solutions. The acquisition brings NFI’s warehousing footprint total to over 31 million square feet, including approximately 2 million square feet of physical locations in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver added by the Dominion acquisition.

“We are excited for Dominion to join NFI and continue our growth in the Canadian market which is core to our overall strategy. We will add new, blue-chip customers to our portfolio and at the same time provide our existing customers additional warehousing capacity in these markets,” said Sid Brown, NFI CEO.

“NFI’s long history as a family owned and operated company with a customer-centered focus made it the right fit for Dominion,” says Dominion President & General Manager, Robert Dineen. “Our 250 employees will feel at home as NFI continues to grow its warehousing and distribution services across North America.”

“Dominion provides a great opportunity for NFI to enter into new industries like specialty paints and chemicals and expand existing ones,” says NFI President of Distribution, Kevin Patterson. “The acquisition increases our footprint and also expands our capabilities in these sectors.”