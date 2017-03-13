New online tool reveals countries’ key transport indicators

PARIS, France–Which nation has the most cars per inhabitant? How has investment in transport infrastructure evolved in my country compared to neighbours?

Answers to these and similar questions about transport are now easy to get with a new online tool launched March 8 by the International Transport Forum and the OECD.

Called Compare your Country: Key Transport Indicators, the tool allows users to freely select among 19 transport-related indicators for more than 50 countries and:

-Compare trends for up to four countries simultaneously

-Create country rankings

-Show country information on a world map.

The tool presents highly accessible data for topics including CO2 emissions, road safety, infrastructure investment, modal shares and the transport network (see screenshot). The data can be easily downloaded in Excel file format.

A total of 90 transport indicators are available.