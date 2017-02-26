The MPA welcomes establishment of the Montreal Industrial Port Zone

MONTREAL, Que.–The President and CEO of the MPA, Sylvie Vachon, together with the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Jean D’Amour, the Mayor of Montreal, Denis Coderre, and the Mayor of the Borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Réal Ménard, have announced the signing of an agreement for the establishment of an industrial port zone (IP Zone) in Montreal.

The members of the local committee mandated to establish the Montreal Zone IP are: the City of Montreal, the City of Montreal East, the Montreal Metropolitan Community, CargoM and the relevant departments and agencies.

Under this agreement, the government will fund up to 70% of costs associated with implementing the related development plan, to a maximum of $125,000.

“Great opportunities are emerging and they will enable us to increase our traffic. And to seize the growth opportunities, more than ever the Port and members of the Montreal supply chain can facilitate a boom of development in a variety of industrial sectors. This is the very basis of an industrial port zone, which the Port of Montreal has belonged to for a long time,” said the Chair of the Montreal IP Zone, and MPA President and CEO Sylvie Vachon.

“The development of industrial port zones as announced this morning is a perfect fit with our business strategy, which we call Port+. This concept consists mainly of fostering partnerships and providing value-adding services close to port facilities. I often say that a port, like a magnet, attracts the companies and services that benefit from its presence. This has been our business model for years. I can only rejoice that the government is strengthening our efforts.”