Minister Bains visits Michigan to build trade relations

DETROIT, Mich. –– Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development undertook a two-day trip to Michigan this week.

During his visit, Minister Bains delivered remarks at the Great Lakes Economic Forum, an event that aims to improve the competitiveness of Canada and U.S. states in this region. Minister Bains also met with business leaders, trade association representatives and state officials, including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor.

Minister Bains highlighted opportunities for the U.S. and Canada to develop cross-border research and development opportunities. He also pointed to opportunities to strengthen value chains in the chemical, automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Minister Bains said the Government of Canada supports free trade and is committed to developing a progressive trade agenda that will ensure its benefits are widely and fairly shared.

“Our government strongly believes that international trade and investment mean economic growth and prosperity for both Canada and the United States. The link between Canada and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region states is particularly important,” Bains said.

“Our cross-border trade in this region is so intertwined that Canada is the number one customer for Michigan and the seven other Great Lakes states. Nearly 2.3 million men and women working in those states occupy jobs that depend on America’s relationship with Canada. Our government will continue to work with our U.S. partners to make sure we continue to create more well-paying middle-class jobs on both sides of the border.

In 2016, bilateral trade between Canada and Great Lakes states totaled over $236 billion.