Midwest Association of Rail Shippers elects 2017 officers

CHICAGO, Ill.–The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) elected its 2017 slate of officers at the annual winter meeting earlier in January.

The 2017 MARS officers are:

• President: Michael Barth, vice president of transportation and logistics, United Sugars, Moorhead, Minnesota

• First Vice President: Harry Zander, senior vice president, ECN Capital Rail Finance, Chicago, Illinois

• Second Vice President: Tom Surma, manager of transportation services, CF Industries, Deerfield Illinois

Newly elected to the MARS Executive Committee are: Steve Blinn, Norfolk Southern, Westchester, Illinois; Rob Cook, Bunge North America, St. Louis, Missouri; Scott Lurkins, Anacostia Rail Holdings, Chicago, Illinois; and Steve Kirk, Oakley Transport, Lockport, Illinois.

Record attendance of nearly 800 marked the two-day 2017 Winter Meeting in Oakbrook, Illinois, where the officers were elected. MARS 2017 Annual Summer Meeting will be held July 10–11 at the Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Information will be available at www.mwrailshippers.com in the coming months.