Lufthansa Cargo in dialogue with customers

FRANKFURT, Ger.–Lufthansa Cargo hosted more than 160 industry experts in Frankfurt January 25 for a Lufthansa

Cargo in Dialogue event.

“We want to grow again, and profitably so”, said Dr. Alexis von Hoensbroech, Board

Member Products & Sales at Lufthansa Cargo. More than 160 logistics industry representatives accepted Lufthansa

Cargo’s invitation to exchange experiences in Frankfurt over two days. After a challenging 2016,

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Peter Gerber said he is also hopeful and optimistic about the

new year and the sector.

“We are on the right track for the future. Lufthansa Cargo is one of the key players in the air cargo industry and will remain so,” he said.

With this in mind, investment will be made in the Frankfurt hub and the other pillars of the Cargo

Evolution strategy will be advanced. Examples of these include the new product structure with the

recently launched td.Basic and myAirCargo products, both of which can only be booked online,

and cooperation with other airlines. Quality and digitisation are right at the top of the agenda –

demands placed on Lufthansa itself, but also on the customer.