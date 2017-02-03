Livingston International Inc. appoints CEO

TORONTO, Ont.– Livingston International Inc. announced that Daniel McHugh has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

McHugh will take over the company’s leadership role. John Clancey will maintain his role as Chairman of the Board. McHugh arrives at Livingston after a successful career in the logistics, supply chain and transportation industry where he held numerous leadership roles in a variety of international settings, said the release.

Most recently, McHugh served as chief executive officer at Southern Air Inc., a major U.S. cargo airline servicing DHL, the Department of Defense and other leading global airlines. During his tenure at Southern Air (2010 – 2016), McHugh led widespread transformation across the organization, resulting in a successful sale of the company in April 2016.

“Dan brings a unique mix of experience that transcends not only Livingston’s own lines of business, but also offers invaluable international perspective on shifting trends and trade patterns and modes that will enhance our ability to be a forward thinking organization,” said Clancey.

Prior to his role at Southern Air, McHugh held several leadership roles in express container shipping and logistics.

Between 2007 and 2009, he served as CEO of DHL Express Asia where he played a critical role in driving significant growth in revenue, EBITA and cash flow while also making wide-ranging process improvements.

Earlier in his tenure at DHL (2005–2007), he served as Chief Commercial Officer of DHL Express Asia where he led new product development, pricing, sales and marketing across Asia and the key account channels shared with DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Exel Supply Chain.

“One thing that has been quite clear throughout my career has been the critical role brokerage and compliance play in ensuring that supply chains are not only efficient and nimble but cost-effective, as well,” said McHugh. “I bring to this role an appreciation not only for brokerage and compliance but for how these functions intersect with our clients’ other supply chain needs.”

McHugh spent 26 years in the international container shipping and logistics industry prior to his tenure at DHL, during which time he worked for both American President Lines (APL) and Sealand Service. At APL, he became a founding member of APC Logistics where he developed customer solutions that stretched across APC group of companies. At both companies, he held a broad portfolio of roles, including general management, sales and marketing, technology, business-process development, customer service, e-commerce and general management of large divisions.

“For too long, Livingston has been recognized strictly as a customs broker, and one of my key priorities will be to build greater awareness of the company’s other offerings so that our clients can realize greater benefits from the depth of our insight and breadth of our service,” he said, noting that a more comprehensive suite of solutions offers greater value to new and existing clients.

“I look forward to establishing a strong and transparent relationship not only with the executive team, but also with the thousands of associates at Livingston offices across the organization—from Toronto and Chicago to Champlain, NY, Winnipeg, Manitoba and even as far away as Bydgoszcz, Poland and Mexico City,” said McHugh.