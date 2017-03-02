KTZ Express, Globe Tracker ink deal for smart reefer containers on the Silk Road

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN and COPENHAGEN, Den.– Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Express (KTZE), provider of transportation and logistics for China’s New Silk Road, and global supply chain visibility specialist Globe Tracker International (GT) announced the deployment of hundreds of intermodal GT Smart UNIT45 reefer containers. These assets will travel along one of the longest rail trade route journeys in the World from ChongQing, China to Duisburg, Germany.

“The technology deployed for KTZE’s solution is very robust, state of the art, with two-way communication to the reefer controller and multiple wireless sensors all customized to their specifications. The system is built to handle the harsh winter environments in Kazakhstan and Russia where temperatures often fall below -40 degrees centigrade,” said Globe Tracker CEO, Jakup Lamhauge.

“We have worked hard with Globe Tracker and UNIT45 to develop this unique system for our valued customers and we couldn’t be happier with the results,” noted Daulet Kakim, Container Transport Department Director of KTZE.

The new KTZE – GT technology development, along with the rail route transit times from China to Europe approaching 13 days, is providing an exciting alternative trade route and solution that is attracting attention from traditional ocean and airfreight shippers.