KCSMS appoints VP Transportation Kurt Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–Kansas City Southern announced that its subsidiary, KCSM Servicios S.A. de C.V. (KCSMS) has appointed Kurt Jacobs as vice president transportation. Jacobs reports to KCSMS senior vice president operations Oscar Del Cueto.

“KCS is committed to growth and we continue to invest in people and infrastructure to prepare for the many long-term opportunities on the horizon,” said Del Cueto.

“As our business grows, Kurt Jacobs’ experience in all aspects of supply chain logistics will help take our operation to the next level.”

Jacobs has 25 years of operations and logistics experience. Prior to joining KCSMS, he was chief operating officer for Brink’s Mexico/Panamericano since February 2015. Before that, he spent 12 years in executive operating positions with DHL Supply Chain Mexico.

While there, he served as president of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in Mexico for two years.

Jacobs holds a master of business administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresas IPADE and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana Mexico.