Huawei Canada presents Kuehne + Nagel 2016 award for best supplier collaboration

TORONTO, Ont.– Huawei Technologies Canada Co. Ltd, a subsidiary to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, has honoured Kuehne + Nagel Canada with the company’s “Best Collaboration Partner Award”. The award was in recognition of Kuehne + Nagel Canada continuously supporting Huawei Canada with ‘A’ rating performance for all transportation and warehousing needs, with exceptional service and timely deliveries, the company announced.

“We deeply value our strategic relationship as a logistics partner to Huawei around the world, and we sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve their growing needs in Canada”, said Bob Mihok, President and CEO Kuehne + Nagel North America. “Kuehne + Nagel places a high priority on ensuring excellence in delivery of goods and customer service, and this award is an affirmation of how hard our employees work to deliver on both.”

Kuehne + Nagel has been providing comprehensive end-to-end service logistics solutions to Huawei including airfreight, seafreight, customs, overland transport and contract logistics on a global scale since 2008.